Wednesday's game at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) going head to head against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 87-62 victory, heavily favoring Grand Canyon.

The game has no set line.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 87, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-24.4)

Grand Canyon (-24.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Grand Canyon's 3-0-0 ATS record. The Vaqueros are 2-2-0 and the Antelopes are 2-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -44 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (212th in college basketball) and give up 80.1 per outing (327th in college basketball).

UT Rio Grande Valley ranks 205th in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 fewer than the 37 its opponents average.

UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down 4.7 three-pointers per game (340th in college basketball) at a 24.3% rate (352nd in college basketball), compared to the 9.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

The Vaqueros' 85.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 313th in college basketball, and the 92.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 246th in college basketball.

UT Rio Grande Valley has won the turnover battle by 3.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.9 (300th in college basketball play) while forcing 17.1 (12th in college basketball).

