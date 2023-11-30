Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Brazoria County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Brazoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Houston High School at Pearland High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Cypress Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
