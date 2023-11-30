Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burnet County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Burnet County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Burnet County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burnet High School at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jarrell High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
China Spring at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hargrave High School at Burnet High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
