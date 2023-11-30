The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • In games Butler shoots better than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 131st.
  • The Bulldogs put up 19.9 more points per game (80.6) than the Red Raiders allow (60.7).
  • When Butler totals more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 38.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Texas Tech has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.3% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 326th.
  • The Red Raiders put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only four more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Texas Tech is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler scored 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, surrendering 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 away from home.
  • In home games, Butler sunk 1.2 more treys per game (7) than in road games (5.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (28.8%).

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 66 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Red Raiders allowed 3.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (72.1).
  • At home, Texas Tech sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged away (6.6). Texas Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (33.5%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Villanova L 85-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Northern Iowa W 72-70 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Michigan W 73-57 Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha - United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts - United Supermarkets Arena

