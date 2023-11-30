Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Callahan County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Callahan County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Callahan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cross Plains High School at Haskell High School
- Game Time: 2:20 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.