We have best bets recommendations as the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) enter a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

When is Cowboys vs. Seahawks?

Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Cowboys favored by nine, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (16.4 points). Put your money on the Cowboys.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 81.5%.

The Cowboys have compiled an 8-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).

Dallas has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -440 or shorter.

This season, the Seahawks have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Seattle has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-9)



Dallas (-9) The Cowboys have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-3-0).

In games it is played as 9-point favorites or more, Dallas has an ATS record of 3-1.

The Seahawks are 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) These teams average 52.3 points per game combined (including the postseason), 4.8 more than the over/under of 47.5.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.1 less points per game (39.4) than this game's total of 47.5 points.

Seven of the Cowboys' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

The Seahawks have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Tony Pollard Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 60.8 4 21.2 0

Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 234.9 12 7.8 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.