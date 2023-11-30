Best Bets, Odds for the Cowboys vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football Game – Week 13
We have best bets recommendations as the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) enter a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
When is Cowboys vs. Seahawks?
- Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Cowboys favored by nine, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (16.4 points). Put your money on the Cowboys.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 81.5%.
- The Cowboys have compiled an 8-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).
- Dallas has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -440 or shorter.
- This season, the Seahawks have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
- Seattle has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Dallas (-9)
- The Cowboys have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-3-0).
- In games it is played as 9-point favorites or more, Dallas has an ATS record of 3-1.
- The Seahawks are 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- These teams average 52.3 points per game combined (including the postseason), 4.8 more than the over/under of 47.5.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.1 less points per game (39.4) than this game's total of 47.5 points.
- Seven of the Cowboys' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).
- The Seahawks have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).
Tony Pollard Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|60.8
|4
|21.2
|0
Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|11
|234.9
|12
|7.8
|0
