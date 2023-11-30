The San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Johnson totaled 10 points in his last game, which ended in a 132-120 loss versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 16.6 16.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.5 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.3 PRA -- 27.1 27.1 PR -- 22.8 22.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.0



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Hawks

Johnson has taken 13.4 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 13.8% and 14.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.8 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's Spurs average 105.8 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 121.5 points per contest, which is 26th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks have allowed 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are 28th in the NBA, giving up 28.2 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 13.5 makes per game.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 29 12 5 2 0 1 2/11/2023 29 25 2 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.