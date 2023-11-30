Should you wager on Sam Steel to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games versus the Flames this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Steel has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:38 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:42 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 6-3 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:19 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 2-0

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

