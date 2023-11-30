The SMU Mustangs (3-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Baylor Bears (5-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 93.4 points per game, 27.7 more points than the 65.7 the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Baylor has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.

SMU has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.4 points.

The Mustangs score 16.9 more points per game (75.3) than the Bears give up (58.4).

SMU is 3-3 when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Baylor has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.

This season the Mustangs are shooting 48.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bears concede.

The Bears' 51.6 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Mustangs have given up.

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 21.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

21.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Tamia Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

10.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Chantae Embry: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 54.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 54.5 FG% Reagan Bradley: 7.7 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Schedule