Thursday's college basketball schedule includes two games featuring Southland teams in play. Among those contests is the SE Louisiana Lions squaring off against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV SE Louisiana Lions at Kansas Jayhawks 1:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls Colonels at Alcorn State Braves 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 -

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!