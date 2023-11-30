On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSE

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 1.7 assists and 7.3 boards per game.

Devin Vassell puts up 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 14.0 points, 6.0 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Collins averages 10.7 points, 5.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Tre Jones averages 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young generates 21.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game for the Hawks.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Hawks are receiving 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Jalen Johnson this season.

Clint Capela gives the Hawks 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while delivering 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter gets the Hawks 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Spurs vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Spurs Hawks 110.6 Points Avg. 120.3 124.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 46.5% Field Goal % 48.0% 34.9% Three Point % 35.7%

