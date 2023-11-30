The San Antonio Spurs' (3-14) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Thursday, November 30 game against the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) at Frost Bank Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs head into this matchup after a 132-120 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. Victor Wembanyama scored a team-leading 22 points for the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Questionable Adductor 18.1 3.4 2.8

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

