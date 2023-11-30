Oddsmakers have listed player props for Joe Pavelski, Elias Lindholm and others when the Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

One of Dallas' top contributing offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 16:24 per game.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 28 1 0 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Jason Robertson has 19 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 13 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Roope Hintz's season total of 18 points has come from eight goals and 10 assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Flames Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 2 3 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Lindholm is an offensive leader for Calgary with 15 points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 10 assists in 22 games (playing 20:53 per game).

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 at Predators Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Kraken Nov. 20 1 0 1 5

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Nazem Kadri has helped lead the attack for Calgary this season with four goals and 10 assists.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 27 0 1 1 6 at Avalanche Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 24 1 0 1 1 at Predators Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Nov. 20 0 1 1 1

