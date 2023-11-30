The Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Aggies score an average of 72.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 64.2 the Demon Deacons give up.

When it scores more than 64.2 points, Texas A&M is 5-0.

Wake Forest is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Demon Deacons record 14.3 more points per game (63.5) than the Aggies give up (49.2).

Wake Forest has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 49.2 points.

Texas A&M is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.

The Demon Deacons are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Aggies concede to opponents (31.4%).

The Aggies' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.3 higher than the Demon Deacons have given up.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

12.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Sahara Jones: 7.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule