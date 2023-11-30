The UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) play the Texas State Bobcats (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas State vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats average 7.3 more points per game (68.8) than the Roadrunners give up (61.5).

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Texas State is 3-1.

UTSA has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.

The Roadrunners score 61.7 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 57.0 the Bobcats give up.

When UTSA puts up more than 57.0 points, it is 4-1.

Texas State has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.7 points.

The Roadrunners shoot 39.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.

The Bobcats shoot 39.9% from the field, just 5.1% higher than the Roadrunners allow.

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 9.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 40.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 40.5 FG% Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

13.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Timia Jefferson: 10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG% Jaylin Foster: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gara Beth Self: 8.0 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Texas State Schedule