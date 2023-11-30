How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
- Texas Tech has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 143rd.
- The Red Raiders score only 4.0 more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs give up (65.3).
- Texas Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 65.3 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech put up more points at home (77.4 per game) than on the road (66.0) last season.
- At home, the Red Raiders conceded 68.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.1.
- Texas Tech drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|L 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 72-70
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan
|W 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
