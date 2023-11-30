The Dallas Stars, with Tyler Seguin, take the ice Thursday against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Seguin in the Stars-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Seguin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:39 per game on the ice, is +6.

In six of 20 games this year, Seguin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Seguin has a point in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In seven of 20 games this season, Seguin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Seguin's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 20 Games 5 15 Points 4 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.