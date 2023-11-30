The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UTEP Miners (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison

The Rams average only 4.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Miners allow (70.3).

Colorado State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

UTEP has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.6 points.

The Miners put up 20.5 more points per game (68.9) than the Rams allow (48.4).

When UTEP totals more than 48.4 points, it is 4-2.

Colorado State has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

The Miners are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Rams allow to opponents (29.3%).

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 17.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

17.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Erin Wilson: 13.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

13.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Delma Zita: 7 PTS, 2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7 PTS, 2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Adhel Tac: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mahri Petree: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Schedule