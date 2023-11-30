Victor Wembanyama and his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 26, Wembanyama posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks in a 132-120 loss versus the Nuggets.

In this article, we dig into Wembanyama's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.2 19.0 Rebounds 10.5 9.5 10.3 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.2 PRA -- 31.3 32.5 PR -- 28.7 29.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Wembanyama has made 7.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.9% of his team's total makes.

Wembanyama is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.8 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 121.5 points per game.

The Hawks are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are 28th in the NBA, conceding 28.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

