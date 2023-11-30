We have high school basketball competition in Williamson County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jarrell High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

  • Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 30
  • Location: Lorena, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jarrell High School at Alamo Heights High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Lorena, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.