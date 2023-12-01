Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Archer County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Archer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boles High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
