Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burnet County Today - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Burnet County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Burnet County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burnet High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Live Oak Classical School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meyer Public High School at Burnet High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitney High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
