Texas High School Football: How to Stream the DeSoto High School vs. Cedar Hill High School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Cedar Hill High School will host DeSoto High School in 6A - District 11 play on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT.
DeSoto vs. Cedar Hill Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Forney High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Rockwall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
