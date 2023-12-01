Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Hale County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lazbuddie High School at Cotton Center High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cotton Center, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
