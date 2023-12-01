The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) are favored (-7.5) to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is 138.5.

Houston vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games have gone over 138.5 points only once this season (in seven contests).

Houston has an average point total of 125.3 in its contests this year, 13.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Cougars are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -375 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 78.9% chance to win.

Houston vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 1 14.3% 76.3 153.4 49 117.3 132.8 Xavier 5 83.3% 77.1 153.4 68.3 117.3 147.7

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

The Cougars record eight more points per game (76.3) than the Musketeers give up (68.3).

When Houston puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Houston vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 4-3-0 4-3 1-6-0 Xavier 3-3-0 1-0 3-3-0

Houston vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Xavier 16-2 Home Record 15-2 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

