The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

In games Houston shoots higher than 38.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Musketeers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 26th.

The Cougars record 76.3 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers allow.

Houston has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston averaged 77.3 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

At home, the Cougars ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than in road games (60.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Houston fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage in road games.

Houston Upcoming Schedule