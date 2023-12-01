The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Houston has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 120th.

The 76.3 points per game the Cougars put up are eight more points than the Musketeers give up (68.3).

Houston has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Houston posted 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).

In home games, the Cougars gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than on the road (60.9).

In home games, Houston sunk 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule