The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on YouTube.

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)

Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 274th 67.9 Points Scored 70.8 195th 311th 75.0 Points Allowed 73.9 288th 303rd 29.3 Rebounds 28.2 340th 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.3 288th 313th 11.3 Assists 12.0 268th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

