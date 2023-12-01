Jeremy Sochan and his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Sochan, in his last game, had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 137-135 loss to the Hawks.

In this article we will break down Sochan's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.6 13.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.7 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.3 PRA -- 21.5 23.4 PR -- 17.1 19.1



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Pelicans

Sochan has taken 9.8 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.7% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Spurs rank 10th in possessions per game with 106. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 113 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Pelicans are 24th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are 24th in the league, allowing 27.2 per game.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 31 23 9 6 2 0 1 11/23/2022 24 12 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.