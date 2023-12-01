Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Lavaca County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lavaca County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Paul Catholic School at Round Top-Carmine High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Carmine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.