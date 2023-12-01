Friday's game that pits the North Texas Eagles (6-1) against the Pepperdine Waves (2-6) at UNT Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-48 in favor of North Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 1.

The Eagles came out on top in their most recent game 71-50 against North Dakota on Saturday.

North Texas vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

North Texas vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 76, Pepperdine 48

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature victory this season came against the Southern Illinois Salukis, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings. The Eagles took home the 79-73 win on the road on November 19.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 144) on November 19

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 153) on November 16

71-59 over Samford (No. 174) on November 24

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 199) on November 9

71-50 over North Dakota (No. 251) on November 25

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 57.6 FG%

12.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 57.6 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.3 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

14.3 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Desiree Wooten: 6.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

6.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dyani Robinson: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 20.1 points per game (scoring 79.1 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball while allowing 59.0 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball) and have a +141 scoring differential overall.

