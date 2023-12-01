The North Texas Eagles (6-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (2-6) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas vs. Pepperdine Scoring Comparison

The Waves' 53.3 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 59.0 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Pepperdine is 2-0 when it scores more than 59.0 points.

North Texas' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.3 points.

The 79.1 points per game the Eagles put up are 18.5 more points than the Waves allow (60.6).

North Texas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

When Pepperdine gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 2-6.

The Eagles shoot 46.9% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Waves allow defensively.

The Waves make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

15.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 57.6 FG%

12.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 BLK, 57.6 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.3 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

14.3 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Desiree Wooten: 6.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

6.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dyani Robinson: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Schedule