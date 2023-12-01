Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) are 2.5-point underdogs against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 2.5)

Suns (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.3)

Suns (-0.3) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Nuggets (7-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.8% of the time, 18.8% less often than the Suns (10-8-0) this year.

Denver (6-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (35.3%) than Phoenix (3-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (75%).

Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 66.7% of the time this season (12 out of 18). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (eight out of 19).

The Nuggets have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-6) this season while the Suns have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-2).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are averaging 114.2 points per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 109.7 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

Denver is 13th in the NBA with 44.4 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 42.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 29.4 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

Denver ranks fifth-best in the NBA by averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 25th in the league (12.3 per contest).

With 11.8 three-pointers per game, the Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA. They sport a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 12th in the league.

Suns Performance Insights

With 116.4 points scored per game and 113.2 points conceded, the Suns are seventh in the NBA on offense and 17th on defense.

Phoenix is 16th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.2) and third-best in rebounds conceded (41.4).

At 26.3 assists per game, the Suns are 12th in the league.

In 2023-24, Phoenix is 21st in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (12.1).

Beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.7). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

