The New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-15) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 121 - Spurs 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 12.5)

Pelicans (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-12.7)

Pelicans (-12.7) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.1

The Pelicans (11-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.9% of the time, 19% more often than the Spurs (7-11-0) this year.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (72.2% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (42.1%).

The Pelicans have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-4) this season, higher than the .118 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-15).

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 21st in the league in points scored (111.8 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (124.1).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 22nd in the league in rebounds (42.5 per game) and 19th in rebounds conceded (44.6).

With 29.3 assists per game, the Spurs are third-best in the league.

San Antonio is the third-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.2) and 15th in turnovers forced (13.8).

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

