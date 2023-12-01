Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Rusk County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rusk County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leveretts Chapel High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Henderson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beckville High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martins Mill High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.