Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) face the Boise State Broncos (3-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State matchup.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5)
|129.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5)
|130.5
|-170
|+140
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Saint Mary's (CA) has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Gaels' five games have hit the over.
- Boise State has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Broncos have hit the over twice.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Saint Mary's (CA) is 35th in college basketball. It is far below that, 67th, according to computer rankings.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
