The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) hope to stop a 13-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) on December 1, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have given up to their opponents.

San Antonio is 3-7 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 15th.

The Spurs' 111.8 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 113.0 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 113.0 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, averaging 114.8 points per game, compared to 108.1 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 122.5 points per game at home, and 126.1 on the road.

This season the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (30.1 per game) than away (28.3).

Spurs Injuries