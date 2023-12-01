The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) will hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

The Huskies average just 3.3 more points per game (58.9) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (55.6).

Houston Christian is 3-1 when it scores more than 55.6 points.

Texas Tech is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 58.9 points.

The 72.5 points per game the Red Raiders put up are 5.6 more points than the Huskies give up (66.9).

Texas Tech has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Houston Christian is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

The Red Raiders are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (38.6%).

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jasmine Shavers: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

15.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49.0 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49.0 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Schedule