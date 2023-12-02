Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Archer County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Archer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wichita Falls High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.