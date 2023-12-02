The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) will hope to break a four-game road skid when taking on the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bears have a 52% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Demons' opponents have hit.
  • Baylor is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 240th.
  • The Bears put up 93 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 78.3 the Demons give up.
  • Baylor is 6-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor scored 82.2 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Bears surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than on the road (75.9).
  • In home games, Baylor made one more treys per game (10.1) than away from home (9.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Oregon State W 88-72 Barclays Center
11/24/2023 Florida W 95-91 Barclays Center
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State - Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall - Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena

