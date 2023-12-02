The Baylor Bears (7-0) aim to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-35.5) 158.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-34.5) 158.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

Baylor has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this season.

Northwestern State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this year, five out of the Demons' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Baylor is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (13th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (15th-best).

The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

