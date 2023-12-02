Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Dallas County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richardson High School at Hebron High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 2

10:30 AM CT on December 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Naaman Forest High School at Prosper High School