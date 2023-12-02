How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 2
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Eredivisie schedule, including PEC Zwolle taking on FC Volendam.
Info on how to watch today's Eredivisie play is available for you.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Volendam vs PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle travels to match up with FC Volendam at Kras Stadion in Volendam.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PEC Zwolle (+140)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+170)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem travels to face Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Fortuna Sittard (+100)
- Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+270)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs Excelsior Rotterdam
Excelsior Rotterdam journeys to face RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RKC Waalwijk (+105)
- Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+225)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Heracles Almelo vs Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam makes the trip to take on Heracles Almelo at Erve Asito in Almelo.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (+155)
- Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+165)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
