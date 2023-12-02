The SEC Championship Game is between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Alabama?

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Georgia 28, Alabama 25
  • Georgia has been the moneyline favorite a total of 11 times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Bulldogs have played in 11 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won each of them.
  • Alabama has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Crimson Tide have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +165 odds on them winning this game.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 66.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Alabama (+4.5)
  • Against the spread, Georgia is 4-8-0 this season.
  • The Bulldogs are 4-8 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • In Alabama's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (54.5)
  • Six of Georgia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points.
  • There have been five Alabama games that have ended with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 75.4 points per game, 20.9 points more than the total of 54.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54 54.4 53.5
Implied Total AVG 39.3 41.6 36.2
ATS Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Alabama

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.2 52.7 49.4
Implied Total AVG 33 33.3 32.6
ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 8-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

