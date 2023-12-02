The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will host the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Marquette has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over twice.

Wisconsin has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Badgers' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is third-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only sixth-best, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.