The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) travel to face the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) after losing seven consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Delta Devils allow to opponents.

North Texas has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Delta Devils rank 361st.

The Mean Green record 69.3 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 84.9 the Delta Devils give up.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas averaged 65.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

The Mean Green ceded 53 points per game in home games last season, compared to 59.8 in away games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, North Texas performed better in home games last season, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.1% clip when playing on the road.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule