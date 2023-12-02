Luton Town and Brentford FC take the pitch in one of many compelling matchups on the Premier League slate today.

Information on live coverage of today's Premier League play is included for you.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Brentford FC vs Luton Town

Luton Town is on the road to play Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers travels to face Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Burnley FC vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United travels to take on Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton FC

Everton FC journeys to play Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Manchester United makes the trip to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

