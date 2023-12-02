The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing skid when visiting the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • This season, the Owls have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% lower than the 50% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • Rice is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 303rd.
  • The 78.7 points per game the Owls average are 16.3 fewer points than the Huskies give up (95).
  • When Rice puts up more than 95 points, it is 2-0.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.9 more points than it averaged away from home (72.2).
  • The Owls surrendered 73.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.5 in away games.
  • Rice drained 9.2 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 New Mexico L 90-56 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 UC Irvine L 83-68 Dollar Loan Center
11/30/2023 UT Martin W 98-78 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Houston Christian - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word - Tudor Fieldhouse

