The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rice vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-19.5) 169.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-19.5) 169.5 -3500 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends

Rice has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Owls' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Houston Christian has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Huskies' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.