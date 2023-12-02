Rickie Fowler will be among those competing at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas at Albany from November 30 - December 2.

Looking to place a wager on Rickie Fowler at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Fowler Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Rickie Fowler Insights

Fowler has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 20 rounds.

Fowler has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

Fowler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Fowler has qualified for the weekend in 11 tournaments in a row.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -6 278 1 20 2 6 $6.8M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Fowler has finished in the top 10 every time, with four top-five finishes and one win.

Fowler made the cut in each of his last five attempts at this event.

Fowler last competed at this event in 2019 and finished ninth.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,449 yards, 448 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Fowler has played i the last year (7,325 yards) is 124 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,449).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which placed him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Fowler shot better than only 25% of the field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Fowler shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other participants averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Fowler had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Fowler had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

At that most recent tournament, Fowler had a bogey or worse on 11 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Fowler ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Fowler had the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.